Sky Sox Close out June with Five-Game Series

News Release

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO - Almost three months after opening the 2017 season at home against the Omaha Storm Chasers April 6, the Colorado Springs Sky Sox host the top affiliate of the Kansas City Royals for the final home series in the month of June.

The five-game series in four days begins Monday, June 26, at 6:40 p.m. MT with another ARC Community Ticket Day, presented by ARC Thrift Stores. As with all Monday home games, fans can pick up complimentary ticket vouchers at any of the Colorado Springs ARC Thrift Store locations.

Gates open at 3:30 p.m. MT for a scheduled doubleheader between the Sox and Storm Chasers. Game one starts at 4 p.m. MT, with the twinbill nightcap starting approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Of course, Tuesday is a $2 Tuesday with $2 parking, tickets and Coors products.

The series continues Wednesday afternoon with a 12:30 p.m. MT first pitch. It is the first Kids' Day of the summer, so be sure to come out to Security Service Field to catch a mid-week summer matinee.

The homestand concludes Thursday at 6:40 p.m. MT with another Military Appreciation Night, presented by DK Construction. The Sox will be out in their patriotic-themed jerseys, and fans can also enjoy $3 Sierra Nevada SummerFest as part of $3 Thirsty Thursday, presented by Rocky Mountain Coors.

