Sky Blue FC Unable to Hold off Red Stars

Bridgeview, Ill. - Sky Blue FC (5-5-1, 16 points) returned to National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) action on Sunday, falling to the Chicago Red Stars (6-2-2, 20 points) at Toyota Park, 2-1. Sky Blue FC scored early when Madison Tiernan finished a Taylor Lytle corner kick in the 3^rd minute, but Chicago rallied with two second-half goals to hang the final tally.

"We are very disappointed in the outcome of this game," said Christy Holly, Sky Blue FC head coach. "We played fairly well in the first half and created multiple opportunities, but we made too many poor decisions on the ball in the second half. This was not a performance that matches our ability. Now we just have to put it behind us and make sure we give our fans in New Jersey something to cheer about on Wednesday night."

After Raquel Rodriguez broke the NWSL record by scoring a Sam Kerr feed 24 seconds into last weekend's match in Portland, Sky Blue FC struck early once again in this contest. The sequence started in the 3^rd minute when Kerr played McKenzie Meehan into the penalty area, and Meehan battled to earn a Sky Blue FC corner kick. Midfielder Taylor Lytle sent a cross into the box on the ensuing corner, where Tiernan aggressively went high to redirect a tough header into the back of the net. The goal was the first in the professional career of the New Jersey native.

After gaining the early advantage, Sky Blue FC did well throughout the first half to hold off the hard-charging Red Stars. The Sky Blue FC back line and goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan were tested in their defensive third, but the group rose to the occasion and had preserved its 1-0 lead when the whistle was blown for intermission.

In the 63^rd minute, Chicago was finally able to break through on the offensive end. On the play, midfielder Vanessa DiBernardo worked her way into space just atop the 18-yard box before striking a hard shot that leveled the match at one apiece.

Chicago then acquired the lead for the first time in the 67^th minute after defender Casey Short was able to go on a run before dishing to Sofia Huerta inside the penalty area. After gathering the ball, Huerta turned on a shot that split two defenders and made it a 2-1 game.

Facing its first deficit of the evening, Sky Blue FC fought to find an equalizer, but the Red Stars were able to keep the New Jersey outfit off the board the rest of the way. When the final whistle was blown, Sky Blue FC found itself on the unfavorable side of a 2-1 result.

