Sky Blue FC Signs New Jersey Native Daphne Corboz

January 19, 2017 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) - Sky Blue FC News Release





Tinton Falls, N.J.- Sky Blue FC of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) officially announced today that it has signed New Jersey native Daphne Corboz, pending receipt of her International Transfer Certificate (ITC). Most recently, Corboz spent the past two seasons with Manchester City of the FA Women's Super League.

"We are delighted to have signed Daphne Corboz," said Christy Holly, Sky Blue FC head coach. "She is going to be a key piece to what we are trying to achieve over the next number of seasons, and she is an attractive player to us for many reasons. For starters, she is a New Jersey girl and has a full appreciation of what it means to wear the Sky Blue FC crest. She is someone who brings a huge amount of qualities on the field, and she also has a great personality off the field as well."

As a youth player, Corboz attended Watchung Hills High School and flourished within the Players Development Academy, which is the U.S. Soccer Girls' Development Academy partner of Sky Blue FC. She then attended Georgetown University and had one of the most decorated careers in program history. Making 80 starts in 82 appearances, Corboz accumulated 134 points over four years, registering 47 goals and 41 assists. The 47 goals still stand as the highest mark ever in the Georgetown record books. During her collegiate career, she was named an NSCAA All-American on three occasions, including a First Team nod following her sophomore campaign.

"Bringing Daphne into our club is especially gratifying because I have personally known her and the Corboz family for quite some time," said Tony Novo, Sky Blue FC President & General Manager. "It has been fantastic to watch her development throughout the years, both as a player and a person."

Corboz, 23, was originally selected by Sky Blue FC as the no. 22 overall pick in the 2015 NWSL College Draft. Although she had already proclaimed her intent to join Manchester City, Sky Blue FC still opted to secure her NWSL rights at the time.

2017 Sky Blue FC season tickets are on sale now! For any questions regarding season tickets or to purchase today, call the Sky Blue FC tickets department at 888-SBFC-TIX (888-723-2849), and a team representative will be happy to assist you. Additionally, 2017 season tickets can also be purchased online.

For all of the latest news on Sky Blue FC, visit the team online and follow us on social media: @SkyBlueFC

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





National Women's Soccer League Stories from January 19, 2017

Sky Blue FC Signs New Jersey Native Daphne Corboz - Sky Blue FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.