Sky Blue FC Renews Corporate Partnership with Saker ShopRites

Tinton Falls, N.J.- Sky Blue FC of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) officially announced today that it has renewed its corporate partnership with Saker ShopRites for the 2017 season. One of the original team sponsors of Sky Blue FC, Saker ShopRites is now entering the eighth year of a partnership with the New Jersey club.

"Saker ShopRites has been synonymous with Sky Blue FC since our first professional season in 2009," said Tony Novo, Sky Blue FC President and General Manager. "Not only has Saker ShopRites played a vital role in the development of Sky Blue FC, they have also been a pivotal member of the New Jersey business community for nearly 100 years. We are very excited to remain aligned with their great organization, and we thank everyone at Saker ShopRites for their continued support."

As mentioned, Saker ShopRites has been a corporate partner of Sky Blue FC in each of its previous seven professional seasons, and it stands as the longest running sponsor of the franchise. One of the most notable components of the relationship is the Saker ShopRites Halftime Kick at each home match, where one randomly selected fan is given the opportunity to win $10,000 in groceries. An additional element that will be added in 2017 is the designation of the Saker ShopRites Woman of the Match, which will be awarded to the Sky Blue FC player who had the biggest impact on each game.

"On behalf of everyone here at Saker ShopRites, we are very pleased to continue our partnership with Sky Blue FC for another season," said Richard Saker, President and CEO of Saker ShopRites. "We have supported Sky Blue FC since the team first brought professional women's soccer to New Jersey in 2009, and we have great pride in knowing we have contributed to the growth of the team and sport by doing so. We look forward to what the future holds for both Sky Blue FC and the National Women's Soccer League."

Saker ShopRites owns and operates 30 supermarkets in New Jersey, as well as Dearborn Market in Holmdel. They are also very active in the local community and have significant involvement with many different philanthropic organizations.

