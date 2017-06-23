Sky Blue FC Heads to Chicago for Sunday Showdown

News Release

CHICAGO - Sky Blue FC (5-4-1, 16 points) will return to National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) action on Sunday, hitting the road for the seventh time this season when it faces the Chicago Red Stars (5-2-2, 17 points) at Toyota Park. Kickoff for the match is set for 6:00 p.m. ET, and fans can catch all of the action live on NWSLsoccer.com or Go90.

"We are excited to get on the field in Chicago as we look to build upon last week's performance," said Christy Holly, Sky Blue FC head coach. "We know there are many aspects of the game where we can improve. Preparation this week has gone very well, and we feel that we will get a positive outcome if we play to our true potential."

Sky Blue FC enters this weekend on the heels of a very impressive performance in Portland last Saturday. In that match, the New Jersey outfit raced out to a 1-0 lead just 24 seconds after the opening whistle, as Raquel Rodriguez finished a Sam Kerr feed for the fastest goal in NWSL history. Following her game-opening assist, Kerr put away two fantastic goals in the second half to lead Sky Blue FC to a 3-1 win over the Thorns, snapping their eight-match home unbeaten streak.

The performance by Kerr resulted in her winning NWSL Player of the Week honors, and it also brought her Sky Blue FC goal total to a franchise record 15 scores. She now has 30 goals for her NWSL career, which is second-most among active players and third on the all-time league list.

Chicago enters the weekend amid a six-game unbeaten streak, most recently drawing with the Washington Spirit last Saturday at Toyota Park, 1-1.

Heading into Sunday, Sky Blue FC will be seeking its first-ever win over the Red Stars since the NWSL was established in 2013. In 10 overall matches, Chicago holds a 4-0-6 record over Sky Blue FC, going 1-0-4 against the New Jersey side when playing on its home soil.

After playing the Red Stars on Sunday, Sky Blue FC will return home to Yurcak Field next Wednesday, June 28, hosting the Orlando Pride for a 7:00 p.m. kickoff. Individual tickets for that match are available now online or by calling 888-SBFC-TIX (888-723-2849).

