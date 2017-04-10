Sky Blue FC Announces Regular Season Roster

News Release

Tinton Falls, N.J. - Sky Blue FC of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) officially announced its 2017 regular season roster on Monday, trimming down to 20 players as the team closes preseason. All focus for the New Jersey club now shifts to its season opener on Saturday night, when Sky Blue FC hits the road to take on Seattle Reign FC at Memorial Stadium.

"We were able to present ourselves with some very difficult challenges throughout the preseason," said Christy Holly, Sky Blue FC head coach. "Playing against such worthy opposition enabled us to make the tough decisions regarding who the best personnel would be for us going forward. Our attention is now fixated on Seattle to ensure that we play to our full potential this weekend."

With today's announcement, Sky Blue FC reduced its roster of 25 players down to 20. The transactions included the release of goalkeeper Kristyn Shea and midfielder Catrina Atanda, and the waiving of Kelly Conheeney and forwards Danielle Schulmann and Catherine Zimmerman.

Conheeney, Schulmann and Zimmerman were all members of the 2016 Sky Blue FC roster. Last season, Conheeney came through open tryouts and scored one goal, making six starts over 13 appearances. After signing in the midseason last year, Zimmerman made four starts in five matches played. Schulmann, who also came through open trials, appeared in three contests. Atanda was a 2017 NWSL College Draft selection of Sky Blue FC, while Shea arrived at the team as a free agent.

Related, forward Tasha Kai has not yet reported to New Jersey while she finishes up rehabilitation in Hawaii for an offseason ankle procedure.

2017 SKY BLUE FC ROSTERED PLAYERS - 20 of 20 Spots Filled

GOALKEEPERS (2): Caroline Casey, Kailen Sheridan (FED-CAN)

DEFENDERS (6): Mandy Freeman, Kayla Mills, Christie Rampone, Domi Richardson*, Erin Simon, Erica Skroski

MIDFIELDERS (6): Daphne Corboz, Sarah Killion, Taylor Lytle, Raquel Rodriguez (INTL-CRC), Nikki Stanton, Madison Tiernan*

FORWARDS (7): Kim DeCesare, Leah Galton (INTL-ENG), Maya Hayes, Tasha Kai (OOM, D45), Sam Kerr (INTL-AUS), McKenzie Meehan*, Kelley O'Hara (FED-USA)

FEDERATION PLAYERS (FED): 2

INTERNATIONAL ROSTER SPOTS FILLED (INTL): 3

Key:

* Pending League Approval

ACTIVE ROSTER:

FED - Federation Player

INTL - International Roster Spot

ROSTERED PLAYERS NOT COUNTED AGAINST ACTIVE LIMIT:

D45 - 45-Day Disabled List

SEI - Season Ending Injury List

GKR - Goalkeeper Replacement

MAT - Maternity

LOA - Loan

OOM - Out of Market

Sky Blue FC will play its 2017 regular season home opener when it hosts FC Kansas City on Sunday, April 30, at Yurcak Field on the campus of Rutgers University in Piscataway, N.J. Kickoff for that match is slated for 6:00 p.m., and tickets are available now online or by calling 888-SBFC-TIX (888-723-2849).

Sky Blue FC season, group and individual game tickets are on sale now! For any questions or to purchase tickets, call the Sky Blue FC tickets department at 888-SBFC-TIX (888-723-2849), and a team representative will be happy to assist you. Additionally, tickets can also be purchased online.

