Sky Blue FC Allocated Kailen Sheridan as Canadian Subsidized Player

Tinton Falls, N.J. (Jan. 25, 2016) - Sky Blue FC of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) officially announced today that goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan has been allocated to the team as a Canadian subsidized player for the 2017 season.

"We are very excited about the news of Kailen's allocation," said Christy Holly, Sky Blue FC head coach. "We know that she has a very bright future in the game, and she will be a very important piece for our club in the coming seasons. This is the beginning of what we expect to be a very successful relationship for us with Kailen and the Canadian Federation."

Sheridan, 21, was selected by Sky Blue FC as the no. 23 overall pick in the 2017 NWSL College Draft. She made her debut for the Canada Women's National Team in March 2016, and she has been a member of their youth program since she was 15-years-old. Before arriving at the senior team, the Ontario native played for the U-17, U-20 and U-23 sides.

Collegiately, Sheridan played for Clemson University. While backstopping the Tigers, she made 76 appearances, recording 229 saves and 28 shutouts. The Canada international received an NSCAA All-America Third Team nod in 2015 while also receiving All-ACC honors after each of her four seasons at Clemson.

Sky Blue FC currently has open tryouts scheduled for March 1-2 in Monmouth County, N.J.

