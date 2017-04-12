Skeeters Re-Sign Marshall And Add Patterson

News Release

SUGAR LAND, TX- The Sugar Land Skeeters announced today that the team has signed two players to its 2017 defending championship roster. Their most recent additions include the return of right-hand pitcher and former big leaguer Brett Marshall and Atlantic League catcher Chase Patterson.

Marshall, 27, returns for his third stint with the Skeeters after making 17 appearances for the team last season, including starting game three of the Atlantic League Freedom Division Championship Series. Marshall went five innings and the Skeeters would go on to win the game and sweep the Revolution 3-0, making it to the Atlantic League Championship Series and capturing their first ever title.

In 2016, he was 6-6 with a 4.33 ERA in 17 games (15 starts) and totaled 67 strikeouts in 81 innings pitched. Brett has recorded a 12-10 record in Independent League action with a 3.79 ERA in 27 games pitched. In nine minor league seasons, he has appeared in 153 games, 135 starts and has a 4.49 ERA in 746 innings pitched. He was drafted by the New York Yankees in the 6th round of the 2008 Draft out of Sterling HS in Baytown, Texas. He made his major league debut with the Yankees on May 15, 2013 vs the Seattle Mariners and made three appearances in his only season in the big leagues (0-0, 4.50 ERA in 12 innings pitched).

Patterson, 23, is entering his sixth season in professional baseball and his first with the Skeeters. Patterson is no stranger to the Atlantic League, playing for the Camden Riversharks in 2014 and all of last season with the Lancaster Barnstormers where had two homers and five RBI in 40 games. Chase was drafted in the 7th round by the Los Angeles Angels in 2012 out of Mary Montgomery HS in Semmes, AL. His father, Ricky Patterson, managed in the minors for the White Sox, Cubs, and Yankees between 1988-1996.

The 2016 Atlantic League champions open their 2017 season on Thursday, April 20 at Constellation Field when they host the Bridgeport Bluefish in a 7:05 PM game. Season tickets, eight game ticket plans and flex books are on sale now at the Skeeters ticket office or online at SugarLandSkeeters.com.

