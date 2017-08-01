Skeeters Outlast Patriots to Earn 8-5 Win

News Release

Sugar Land, Texas - The Sugar Land Skeeters (12-11, 42-51) earned their fourth-straight win thanks to three late runs in an 8-5 win over the Somerset Patriots (11-12, 53-39) at Constellation Field Monday night.

The Patriots opened up the scoring in the top of the first on a two-out RBI triple down the right field line from Christian Marrero. The Skeeters immediately responded, however, tying the game a half-inning later on Travis Scott's RBI single.

Sugar Land increased their lead to 4-1 in the third on a Joe Benson RBI double, Cole Gillespie RBI single and an Anthony Giansanti sacrifice fly. Derek Miller then pitched-in with an RBI single in the bottom of the third to advance the Skeeters' lead to 5-1.

Somerset rallied to even the game in the top of the seventh. Four straight hits to begin the inning, including an RBI double from Scott Kelly and a two-run double from Mark Minicozzi, brought the Patriots within a run. Two batters later, Skeeters third baseman Kevin Ahrens booted an Adam Donachie grounder, allowing pinch-runner Justin Trapp to score from third and tie the game.

The tied game was short-lived, as Sugar Land regained a 6-5 lead in the bottom of the seventh when an Alfredo Rodriguez fielding error with two outs allowed a run to score from third. The Skeeters then added two more insurance runs in the eighth on a Giansanti RBI single and a Scott sacrifice fly.

The Patriots loaded the bases in the top of the ninth inning and brought the go-ahead runner to the plate, but ultimately fell short in their comeback effort.

Andrew Johnston (1-2) earned the win with a scoreless inning of relief. Dustin Antolin (0-1) allowed one unearned run to suffer the loss. Mark Haynes (8) earned the save with a scoreless ninth inning. Neither starting pitcher factored into the decision.

Somerset continues its six-game series in Sugar Land Tuesday night. Mike Antonini (0-0, 0.00 ERA) takes the mound for the Patriots against Skeeters' righty Sean Gleason (1-6, 6.48 ERA). First pitch at Constellation Field is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT and 8:05 p.m. ET.

