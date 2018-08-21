Skeeters Open Series with 5-1 Win over Patriots

Bridgewater, NJ - The Sugar Land Skeeters (27-12, 68-34) defeated the Somerset Patriots (22-18, 57-46) 5-1 at TD Bank Ballpark on Tuesday evening.

The Skeeters took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on a sacrifice fly by Derek Norris.

The Patriots tied up the game in the bottom of the third inning on an RBI single by Endy Chavez.

Daniel Robertson's RBI single in the top of the fourth inning put the Skeeters up 2-1.

Sugar Land added a run on an RBI single by Luke Dykstra in the top of the sixth inning. Two more runs scored in the seventh inning on RBI singles by Juan Silverio and Albert Cordero for the 5-1 final.

Konner Wade (7-4) picked up the win, allowing an unearned run on five hits in six innings pitched. Vince Molesky (4-2) suffered the loss, allowing five runs on ten hits in 6.1 innings pitched.

