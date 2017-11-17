Sixteen members of 2017 USL Cup winning team to return for 2018 campaign under head coach

News Release

LOUISVILLE - Louisville City FC announces the club's roster options ahead of the 2018 USL Season. LouCity will not exercise options on defender Sean Reynolds, whom the club thanks for his three years in Louisville, and goalkeeper Micah Bledsoe, whom the club also thanks for his time in Louisville.

Remaining under contract to the club are the following players:

Goalkeepers Greg Ranjitsingh, Tim Dobrolowski; Defenders Sean Totsch, Kyle Smith, Paco Craig; Midfielders Mark-Anthony Kaye, Richard Ballard, George Davis IV, Paolo DelPiccolo, Devon "Speedy" Williams, Oscar Jimenez, Niall McCabe; Forwards Luke Spencer, Ilija Ilic, Cameron Lancaster.

Defender Tarek Morad and midfielder Guy Abend are currently out of contract.

"I'd like to thank Sean Reynolds for his massive contribution over the last three years. He is a tremendous young man and we wish him the very best for the future," said head coach James O'Connor. "Micah Bledsoe has also worked really hard throughout the year and we thank him for his contribution and hard work. Tarek & Guy are out of contract so we will just have to see how that develops."

Per club policy, additional details will not be released.

Head coach James O'Connor will address the media for an end of season press conference at Slugger Field on Monday, November 20, at 3:00 p.m. More details to follow.

The 2017 squad will be presented to the crowd on Sunday at Dr. Mark and Cindy Lynn Stadium during the half-time of the University of Louisville men's v San Francisco men's College Cup clash, kickoff 5pm. Louisville City FC fans are being offered a ticket discount if they attend the match wearing LouCity gear.

