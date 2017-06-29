Sixers Collect Hits But Not Runs in 7-1 Loss to Lancaster

News Release

San Bernardino, CA- The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino notched a dozen hits on Wednesday but failed to translate into any runs until two outs in the ninth as the Lancaster JetHawks dropped the Sixers 7-1. Three Inland Empire (34-43, 4-3) batters had three hits but the Sixers stranded 13 runners and were 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

The JetHawks (40-37, 2-5) got a run in the second against Sixers starter Austin Robichaux (2-4) when Robbie Perkins singled home Mylz Jones for a 1-0 lead. Jones had singled and stole second base, one of five steals for the JetHawks on the day. Lancaster added three more in the third highlighted by a 3B Avery Romero 's first homer with club. The JetHawks added a run in the seventh and two in the eighth. Wes Rogers had a double and a single for Lancaster as well as two steals; he has eight hits in the series and leads the league with 39 stolen bases. Jesus Tinoco got the win for the JetHawks as he allowed no runs in 6.2 innings with four Ks; he allowed no walks and navigated 11 hits without being scored upon.

The Sixers got three-hit games from Brennon Lund, Kyle Survance Jr. and Jake Yacinich with the latter pair each collecting a double. Jose Rojas extended his hitting streak to eight games with a seventh inning single but Brendon Sanger 's streak ended at 11 games. Inland Empire's run came in the ninth on a RBI walk by Michael Barash . The loss dropped Inland Empire to 4-14 in day games while they are 30-29 in night games.

