Six Wings with Multi-Point Nights in Win over Mallards

KALAMAZOO, MI- Tyler Biggs scored twice, while five other Kalamazoo Wings had multi-point nights, as they trounced the Quad City Mallards by a 5-2 final on Friday night at Wings Event Center.

Both teams came out with great speed, and the Wings earned the game's initial quality chances. However, the Mallards struck first after forcing an odd-man-rush from a blocked shot. Sam Warning and Chris Francis set up a beautiful back-and-forth and Francis finished the play with his first of the year.

Kalamazoo roared back two minutes later and tied the game at one by following the play all the way to the goal. Brendan Bradley fired a long shot which was saved by C.J. Motte, but the rebound was left on the doorstep, where Tyler Biggs crashed the net and finished the play for his sixth of the year.

The Wings took their first lead of the night a few minutes later after a beautiful tally by Lane Scheidl. Scheidl was freed on a breakaway by Kyle Blaney, and he was able to freeze Motte with a little head fake before tucking a backhand through the Mallards' goaltender's legs and into the goal. Schiedl's fifth of the year sent the Wings into the dressing room with a 2-1 lead after a period of play.

Dominating the pace of play in the second period, Kalamazoo padded their lead to three goals with the second of the night from Biggs. Holding the puck in the Quad City zone for an extended period of time, Kalamazoo took advantage of a tired opposition. Aaron Irving hammered a shot from the right side point which was tipped in front by Biggs and past Motte. It was the lone tally of the second period and gave Kalamazoo a 3-1 lead after 40 minutes of play.

Quad City showed some fight in the early goings of the third period and were able to light the lamp less than 90 seconds into the frame. Josh MacDonald's initial shot from the wing was stopped by Joel Martin, but MacDonald swatted the second chance towards the goal and it leaked over the line to tighten the game to 3-2.

Kalamazoo took total control in the ensuing minutes, and a pair of rookies linked up to re-establish the Wings' two-goal edge. J.T. Stenglein pushed the puck on the left wing side and rifled a pass across the middle of the ice to a waiting Jimmy Mullin, who one-timed the puck across his body and beyond the stretching leg of Motte.

The Wings sealed the win with two minutes remaining as Justin Taylor fired a pass from Scheidl into the empty net, capping off a 5-2 triumph at Wings Event Center.

Next: Kalamazoo vs. Orlando Solar Bears- Saturday, December 9, 7 p.m., Wings Event Center.

Broadcast information: Saturday's game will air on AM 1660 The Fan in Kalamazoo or online at www.1660thefan.com/listen-live.

Stats: https://www.echl.com/stats/game-center/15204

