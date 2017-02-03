Six Whitecaps FC Girls Elite REX Players Announce Commitements
February 3, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release
VANCOUVER, BC - Six Whitecaps FC Girls Elite REX players signed their National Letters of Intent this week, indicating their commitments to major NCAA and U Sports (formerly CIS) soccer programs on National Signing Day 2017.
Huge moment for these 6 ladies! We know your future is bright and we are are honoured to be a part of it #nationalsigningday pic.twitter.com/X0ccrPbUOR
- Whitecaps GE REX (@WFCElite) February 2, 2017
Goalkeeper Nikki Panas (Edmonton) and striker Shanya Dhindsa (Surrey) will be competing with each other after they signed with the Pacific-12 Conference's Washington State University Cougars and Arizona State University Sun Devils, respectively.
A pair of the WFC Girls Elite goalkeepers are eastbound, as Faith O'Neill (Coquitlam) signed with the Kent State University Golden Flashes in the Mid-American Conference, and Abby Hunt (Surrey) signed her commitment to the Belmont University Bruins in the Ohio Valley Conference.
Also, midfielder Ashley Burgess (Surrey) committed to the Rice University Owls in the Conference USA, while defender Kassie Kirlik (Surrey) will stay within the lower mainland and lace her boots for the UBC Thunderbirds.
The announcement precedes the annual Whitecaps FC Showcase that brings in top youth teams from across Canada and the United States to highlight their talents in front of over 100 university scouts from the major NCAA and U Sports conferences. The Showcase will run from April 14 through 16 at Newton Athletic Park in Surrey.
Stay tuned to whitecapsfc.com/youth for news throughout the year. Collegiate signings from WFC Residency boys players around expected in the spring.
