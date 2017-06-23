Six Unearned Runs Sink Nuts\\" Ship

News Release

Stockton, CA. - An error opened the door in the sixth for the Stockton Ports who pounded the Modest Nuts 11-1 in the second-half opener on Thursday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

Gianfranco Wawoe misplayed a groundball to start the six-run, sixth inning. Pablo Lopez, (L, 3-7) allowed a single but was able to get two outs before being removed with two runners on. Lukas Shiraldi walked the first man he faced to load the bases before giving up a two-out, two-run single to Sandber Pimentel . After another walk, Brett Siddall drove in two with a single. Siddall finished 4-for-4 with five RBI and two homers. Branden Cogswell added a RBI single and Josh Vidales finished off the rally with a RBI single in his second at-bat of the inning.

Lopez worked 5 2/3 innings in his start for the Nuts (39-32; 0-1) allowing back-to-back homers in the fifth. The righty surrendered three earned runs and five total on six hits and four strikeouts with no walks.

Angel Duno (W, 6-3) was very strong in his fourth start for the Ports (37-34; 1-0) against the Nuts. Duno went six innings and allowed just one run when Eric Filia delivered a RBI single in the sixth. Duno gave up just five hits with no walks and four strikeouts.

The Nuts continue a four-game series with the Stockton Ports Friday night at 7:10 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 7:00 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

