Six Things to Know About New Homegrown Signing Nick Lima
December 21, 2016 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - San Jose Earthquakes News Release
Earthquakes fans have been clamoring for the team's youth system to produce more First Team players and today was a big step forward for the club and its fan base with the signing of Homegrown fullback Nick Lima. Here are six things to know about the newest member of the Quakes:
1.
Lima is no stranger to the Earthquakes organization, having played for the team's academy and PDL affiliate Burlingame Dragons FC, while also training with the First Team.
2.
He tallied six goals and nine assists over the last four years at Cal. The attack-minded fullback actually began his career with the Golden Bears as a forward and possesses a nose for goal.
3.
Lima is a tenacious, physical player and is a former standout football player in high school, having played running back, defensive back and kicker.
4.
Following a trip to Italy with Cal, Lima spent a week training with Molde FK of the top league in Norway. Americans may have heard of Molde, who currently have U.S. internationals Ethan Horvath and Joshua Gatt on their roster.
5.
Lima was one of four academy players to join the First Team on an 11-day trip to England in 2011, where the club played Birmingham City, Colchester United and Leicester City.
6.
With the Golden Bears, he was named All-Pac-12 First Team and NSCAA Division I All-Far West Region First Team in 2015 and 2016.
