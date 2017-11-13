SIX SOUNDERS FC PLAYERS AMONG LIST OF BEST-SELLING 2017 ADIDAS MLS JERSEYS

News Release

Seattle's six players in league's top 25 this season are the most of any team in MLS, including four in the top 11

SEATTLE, WASH. - Sounders FC led all Major League Soccer clubs with six players among the top 25 best-selling adidas MLS jerseys in 2017 on MLSstore.com, the league announced today. Jordan Morris came in as the top-selling Seattle player at fourth in MLS, with Clint Dempsey coming in two spots later at sixth. NicolÃ¡s Lodeiro and Osvaldo Alonso ranked 10th and 11th, respectively, giving Seattle four players in the top 11. Rounding out Seattle's inclusion in the top 25 are RomÃ¡n Torres, who ranked 20th overall, and Cristian Roldan, who came in 22nd.

The full list of the top 25 best-selling MLS jerseys can be viewed via the following link: http://sndrs.com/8jaaz .

The rankings are based on overall retail sales of adidas MLS jerseys on MLSstore.com since the beginning of 2017 through the conclusion of the regular season. Atlanta United FC midfielder Miguel AlmirÃ"n was the league's top-selling jersey, with the expansion side coming in second to Seattle with five players in the top 25.

This marks the fourth consecutive season that Dempsey has cracked the top 10 in jersey sales. The Nacogdoches, Texas native topped the list in 2014 and 2015 before finishing second to Andrea Pirlo last season. Morris makes the list for the second straight year after also ranking fourth as a rookie one season ago.

After advancing past Vancouver in the Conference Semifinals, Seattle is amidst preparations for its Western Conference Championship matchup with the Houston Dynamo, with the first leg in Houston set for Tuesday, November 21 (6:30 p.m. PT / FS1) and the second leg in Seattle on Thursday, November 30 (7:30 p.m. PT / ESPN). Single-match tickets for the second leg are available via SoundersFC.com/Playoffs and the CenturyLink Field box office.

