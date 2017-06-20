Six-Run Fifth Fuels Wingnuts Win in Salina

News Release

SALINA, Kans. - The Wichita Wingnuts scored six in the fifth inning to erase a 1-0 deficit on their way to a 9-1 win over the Salina Stockade Tuesday afternoon at Dean Evans Stadium.

Down 1-0 after Roche Woodard led off the third with a home run for the Stockade (2-30), the Wingnuts (21-10) scored six in the fifth to grab the lead. After Brent Clevlen tied the score with an RBI single, TJ Mittelstaedt launched his fourth home run of the series, a two-run shot off of Salina starter Tim Blackmon (0-4), to put Wichita in front. Richard Prigatano added a three-run homer of his own later in the frame to push the lead to five.

The Wingnuts got their third round-tripper of the game in the seventh, as Harrison Kain belted a three-run shot to right-center for his first of the year.

The nine runs were more than plenty for Wingnuts starter Alex Boshers (4-2), who tossed his second complete game of the season, and fourth of his career. The righty allowed seven hits over his nine frames, and was helped out by a defense which turned four double plays behind him.

The Wichita offense got off to a bit of a slow start, as they loaded the bases with two outs in each of the first two frames, but were unable to take advantage either time.

The Wingnuts and Stockade conclude their series Wednesday with a doubleheader at Dean Evans Stadium. Veteran righty Ryan Kussmaul (3-2, 3.43) will be on the mound for Wichita in game one, while fellow righty Eddie Medina (3-1, 2.76) will get the ball in game two. First pitch for game one is set for 5:00 p.m., with game two set to follow roughly 30 minutes after the completion of game one. Both games will be broadcast on 1410 AM/93.9 FM KGSO and TuneIn.

