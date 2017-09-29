Six Players Return from AHL Camps

News Release

INDIANAPOLIS - The American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs announced Thursday night their first wave of roster cuts, including five players under contract with the ECHL's Indy Fuel. Forwards Matt Rupert, Ryan Rupert, Geoff Walker and Cam Reid, along with defenseman Zach Miskovic were all released from their tryout agreements with Rockford, and will report to Fuel training camp which begins Friday morning. In addition, defenseman Travis Armstrong was released from his tryout with the Toronto Marlies.

The IceHogs dropped their preseason debut 4-3 to the Milwaukee Admirals Thursday night at the BMO Harris Bank Center. Matt Rupert accounted for one of Rockford's goals, with an assist coming courtesy of twin brother Ryan. The IceHogs complete their exhibition schedule Friday night on the road against the Chicago Wolves in Hoffman Estates, Ill.

A pair of Indy-contracted defensemen remain with Rockford: Nolan Descoteaux and Garrett Clarke. The IceHogs are expected to assign additional players to the Fuel as the AHL preseason progresses.

