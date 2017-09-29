September 29, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel
News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs announced Thursday night their first wave of roster cuts, including five players under contract with the ECHL's Indy Fuel. Forwards Matt Rupert, Ryan Rupert, Geoff Walker and Cam Reid, along with defenseman Zach Miskovic were all released from their tryout agreements with Rockford, and will report to Fuel training camp which begins Friday morning. In addition, defenseman Travis Armstrong was released from his tryout with the Toronto Marlies.
The IceHogs dropped their preseason debut 4-3 to the Milwaukee Admirals Thursday night at the BMO Harris Bank Center. Matt Rupert accounted for one of Rockford's goals, with an assist coming courtesy of twin brother Ryan. The IceHogs complete their exhibition schedule Friday night on the road against the Chicago Wolves in Hoffman Estates, Ill.
A pair of Indy-contracted defensemen remain with Rockford: Nolan Descoteaux and Garrett Clarke. The IceHogs are expected to assign additional players to the Fuel as the AHL preseason progresses.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board
ECHL Stories from September 29, 2017
- Six Players Return from AHL Camps - Indy Fuel
- 'Blades Receive Several Players from AHL Charlotte - Florida Everblades
- Beast Get Donaghey from Senators - Brampton Beast
- Mallards Land Leone, Sign Patterson to PTO - Quad City Mallards
- New Name for Mallards' Home: Taxslayer Center - Quad City Mallards
- Royals HIre Sherry Metzinger as Community Engagement - Reading Royals
- Royals Agree to Terms with Forward Tyler Brown - Reading Royals
- 'Blades Add NHL Experiencewith the Addition of Brett Bulmer - Florida Everblades
- Fan Favourite Luc Olivier Blain Returns to Beast - Brampton Beast