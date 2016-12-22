Six-Goal Surge Sends Streak to Three

Rockford, Ill. - Four different players posted a multi-point game as the Rockford IceHogs (10-13-2-3) erupted for six goals in their highest offensive output of the season to defeat the Chicago Wolves (13-11-3-2), 6-2, Wednesday night at the BMO Harris Bank Center.

Sam Carrick notched two goals, Tyler Barnes added two helpers and both Tanner Kero and Evan Mosey had a goal and an assist in the victory.

After a scoreless opening frame, Chicago and Rockford combined for six goals over a 3:51 span in the middle period.

The IceHogs, alone, scored four straight goals in a span of 1:49 exactly one minute after Chicago's first strike. Evan Mosey began the offensive onslaught at 10:25. Carrick continued the scoring with a goal of his own 21 seconds later. Carl Dahlstrom then wristed a shot from the right point to increase the IceHogs lead to 3-1. Tanner Kero capped the scoring when he crashed the Chicago net for his 15th point in his last 15 games.

Skating in his 300th game to set the franchise record for all-time games with Rockford, captain Jake Dowell completed the IceHogs scoring with his second goal of the season at 6:01 in the final period.

Lars Johansson made 25 saves for his sixth win of the season in his first game back with Rockford following his reassignment from the Chicago Blackhawks Tuesday.

