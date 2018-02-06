Six Former Kernels Invited to 2018 Twins Spring Training

Cedar Rapids, IA - Six former Cedar Rapids Kernels players were among 13 non-roster players invited by the Minnesota Twins to 2018 Major League Spring Training in Fort Myers, FL.

They are pitchers Michael Kohn (2009) and Jake Reed (2014); catchers Bobby Wilson (2004) and Brian Navarreto (2014); infielder Nick Gordon (2015); and outfielder LaMonte Wade (2015-16). Sixteen more former Kernels will be in camp as members of the Twins 40-man Roster.

A total of 53 players are scheduled to be in Spring Training (40 roster players plus 13 non-roster invitees). Twins pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report on Tuesday, February 13th, with their first workout slated for Wednesday, February 14th. The balance of the squad is scheduled to report on Sunday, February 18th with full-squad workouts beginning on Monday, February 19th.

The Kernels open the 2018 Midwest League season on Thursday, April 5th at Quad Cities. They open the 2018 MWL home season at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 7th against Quad Cities at 5:05 PM.

Season ticket packages for the 2018 season are on sale now by calling the Kernels at (319) 896-7622 or email Peter Keleher at peter@kernels.com. Individual game tickets for the 2018 season go on sale Monday, March 19th at 10 AM.

