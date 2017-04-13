Six Earthquakes Matches to be Streamed Live on Facebook

April 13, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - San Jose Earthquakes
News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes will have six total matches, including two of their next three, streamed live on Facebook. Tomorrow night's home match against FC Dallas (7:45 p.m. PT) will be the first of the set to be broadcast nationally on UniMas, as well as through the network's Facebook page, which can be viewed here.
As part of the broadcast deal with Major League Soccer, at least 22 matches during the 2017 regular season that are being broadcast on Univision networks in Spanish will now be available in the U.S. for live-streaming in English via the Univision Deportes Facebook page.
The live-streamed matches, which will be produced for consumption on mobile devices, will feature Facebook-specific commentators, interactive graphics, and fan Q&A and polling features allowing viewers to engage directly with commentators throughout matches.
"As the undisputed home of soccer in the U.S., Univision Deportes, together with MLS and Facebook, is committed to growing the sport across platforms and regardless of language," said Juan Carlos Rodriguez, president of Univision Deportes. "Further engaging the more than 18 million English-language viewers that have watched soccer on Univision coupled with the continued success of our MLS broadcasts, including our record-setting season opener, is a natural path in this new era of content consumption."
"Major League Soccer's innovative approach to the fan experience has cultivated truly special in-stadium environments, where flag-waving and chant-singing fans come together to passionately support their clubs," said Dan Reed, Facebook head of global sports partnerships. "We're very excited for MLS and Univision Deportes to bring this same innovative, community-first spirit to the Facebook Live broadcasts of league matches this season. Their approach will provide fans with an entirely new way to experience a live soccer broadcast that is optimized for mobile screens and social viewing. So even if they're not at the stadium, people can watch the game on Facebook with a great view of the action while interacting with a highly-engaged community of fans."
Tickets are still available for tomorrow night's match against Western Conference foe FC Dallas and can be purchased here. It marks the final match at Avaya Stadium until May 6, with the Quakes playing each of their next three contests on the road.
