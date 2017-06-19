Six Dans Picked in 2017 MLB Draft

News Release

DANVILLE, IL - Five pitchers and an infielders were the former Danville Dans selected in the 2017 MLB Draft.

Ricky Karcher, a sophomore RHP from Walters State Community College, was taken in the 13th Round by the Cincinnati Reds. He was on the Dans 2016 roster.

Troy Conyers, a member of the Dans 2013 team that set a then-record 41 wins, was selected in the 23rd Round by the Atlanta Braves. The LHP 5th year senior from University of San Diego was part of the Prospect Leagues mid-season All Star Game for the West Division.

Three 2015 Dans teammates were part of the draft. The first was infielder Justin Bridgwater, picked in the 28th Round by the Tampa Bay Rays. The senior went to Nevada - Reno.

Teammate Jeremy McKinney, a senior RHP from Indiana State, was selected in the 31st Round by the Washington Nationals.

And senior Michael McCormick was the third 2015 player selected. The RHP from Eastern Illinois University went to the Chicago White Sox in the 34th Round.

The other player that heard his name called was Mac Lozer, a senior RHP from Michigan. The 2014 Dan went to the New York Mets in the 33rd Round.

This year's draft of six players makes a total of 31 Danville Dans that have been drafted in the past five years, plus four others that signed as free agents after the draft.

"We're always proud to see our Dans get picked in the MLB draft," said Dans managing partner Jeanie Cooke. "This is another sign that what we do here in Danville works in helping players develop for their future in baseball."

Once signed, these players join nearly 200 Dans alumni past and present who have played professional ball - including 27 who have made it into an MLB uniform.

The Danville Dans are in their 30th season of wooden bat summer college baseball. The Dans are a founding member of the Prospect League, which was formed from the long-time Central Illinois Collegiate League - CICL.

