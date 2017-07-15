Siri Breaks Record as Dragons Fall in Clinton

News Release

Clinton, Iowa - Yojhan Quevedo and Nick Zammarelli connected on two-run home runs as part of a four-run sixth inning to lift the Clinton Lumber Kings to a come-from-behind 4-3 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Friday night. The win gave Clinton a series victory as they took two-out-of-three in the set.

Dragons center fielder Jose Siri delivered a line drive single to right field leading off the ninth inning to extend his hitting streak to 21 straight games, breaking the Dragons franchise record set at 20 by Carlos Mendez in 2009. Siri was 0 for 2 with a walk and a sacrifice fly when he came to the plate for the fifth time in the ninth inning. He lined a rocket that grazed off the edge of the glove of the Clinton first baseman and continued on into right field.

The Dragons scored single runs in the third, fourth, and fifth innings to build a 3-0 lead before Quevedo belted a two-run home run in the sixth to make it 3-2. After a walk put the tying run on base, Zammarelli launched the second two-run homer of the inning to give Clinton a 4-3 lead.

The Dragons had a great chance to tie the game or take the lead in the ninth. Siri led off with the record-breaking single, stole second, and went to third on a throwing error by the catcher. That put the tying run at third with no one out. But Michael Beltre grounded out to first base with Siri staying at third. Taylor Trammell connected on a hard grounder to second base as Siri tried to score and slid around the catcher's tag, but the plate umpire ruled that Siri missed home plate and he was tagged out. Dragons manager Luis Bolivar was furious with the call, arguing that Siri had touched the plate with his hand during his slide, but the call stood. Tyler Stephenson walked with two out and was replaced at first by pinch runner Shane Mardirosian. Trammell stole third and Mardirosian stole second, but Bruce Yari grounded out to second base to end the game.

The loss went to Dragons reliever Dauri Moreta, who allowed the last two runs in the sixth. Starter Matt Blandino had a strong night. He held Clinton scoreless through the first five innings before allowing a one-out walk and then Quevado's two-run homer in the sixth.

Up Next: The Dragons (7-15, 48-44) travel to the west Chicago suburb of Geneva, Illinois to open a three-game series with the Kane County Cougars (11-11, 50-39) on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. (EDT). Wennington Romero (3-7, 4.60) will start for the Dragons against Kane County's Ryan Atkinson (2-5, 3.83).

The next Dragons home game is Wednesday, July 19 when they host the Peoria Chiefs at Fifth Third Field in the opener to a six-game home stand.

