Sioux City Explorers - 25th Season in Siouxland

January 3, 2017 - American Association (AA) - Sioux City Explorers News Release





SIOUX CITY, IA - In honor of the Explorers' upcoming 25th season in Siouxland, the team officially unveiled a new commemorative logo, which will be featured on the right sleeve of a special 25th Anniversary season game jersey that will be worn by the X's during the 2017 season, which begins on May 18th at Mercy Field at Lewis and Clark Park.

"We are excited to celebrate 25 great seasons in Siouxland," said Shane Tritz, Sioux City Explorers Vice President and General Manager. "Our fans will get to enjoy several fun promotions and planned giveaway nights throughout the year as we commemorate our Silver Anniversary season as a proud member of the Siouxland community."

Fans will have their first opportunity to purchase 25th Anniversary season t-shirts and hats by visiting the X's booth at the 2017 KKMA Outdoor Show, which will take place at the Sioux City Convention Center on January 28th and 29th.

In February, the X's will be inviting fans to vote on a Sioux City Explorers 25th Anniversary Team, featuring the best players who have donned a X's uniform since the inaugural season in 1993. Fans will have the opportunity to vote for players on a position-by-position basis on the Explorers website (www.xsbaseball.com).

Additionally the 2017 season will feature several promotions and giveaways celebrating 25 seasons of baseball in Sioux City. The full 2017 promotions schedule will be released in a future news release.

The Explorers will open the 2017 season at home versus the Sioux Falls Canaries on Thursday, May 18th, 2017 at Mercy Field at Lewis & Clark Park in a 7:05 PM contest. The X's will play the first two games in Sioux City before traveling to Sioux Falls for the final two games of the scheduled four game opening series.

Season Tickets, flex tickets, and group tickets are currently available for the 2017 season. For pricing and additional information, visit www.xsbaseball.com or contact our office at (712) 277-WINS (9467).

