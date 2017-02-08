Single Game Tickets for 2017 Rowdies Season on Sale Today

February 8, 2017 - United Soccer League (USL) - Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release





ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Single-game tickets for the exciting 2017 Tampa Bay Rowdies season are now on sale, the club announced Tuesday. The Rowdies home opener is set for Saturday, March 25 against Orlando City B.

Tickets are available by clicking here or by calling the front office at (727) 222-2000.

Message from Rowdies Chairman & CEO Bill Edwards:

We've recently focused on our push to join Major League Soccer, but it's time to shift gears and prepare for the upcoming 2017 United Soccer League season. Unlike previous seasons, this year you will see a great variety of opponents come to Al Lang Stadium with 15 teams in the Eastern Conference alone. It's important that you're in the stands to show them why Al Lang Stadium is our house!

We've built a tremendous team that has a mixture of returning veterans like Joe Cole, Georgi Hristov and Matt Pickens, and new additions like Damion Lowe, Leo Fernandes, Luke Boden, Darwin Jones and Alex Morrell. Under the leadership of Head Coach Stuart Campbell, we've established a strong squad that I believe is the best we've ever had.

With your passion in the stands and the talent on the field, I know this will be our year. This is the year we add another championship to our history and bring the USL cup to Tampa Bay.

With Major League Soccer watching us, it's time to show them how great Tampa Bay's appetite for soccer is. Let's fill Al Lang Stadium and together bring a MLS team to Tampa Bay.

Bring your family, your friends and even your coworkers. I want to know that all of Tampa Bay is ready to bring #MLS2StPete and buying single-game tickets is another way to show me that!

See everyone at the March 25 home opener against Orlando City B!

COYR

Tampa Bay's 16-game home schedule includes 14 exciting Saturday night home matches from the end of March through October. Tickets to all home matches are available by clicking here or by calling the front office at (727) 222-2000.

Single-game ticket prices range from $23.50 to $80, which is in the exclusive Midfielder's Club section located just feet from the team benches. Students and military members are able to purchase tickets for just $11. Groups of 10 or more receive special pricing and benefits and are encouraged to call the office at (727) 222-2000 to learn more.

Key dates on the Rowdies' 2017 schedule include Saturday, March 25, when Tampa Bay opens the curtain on its debut USL season against Orlando City B under the lights at Al Lang.

Tampa Bay will renew its series with the Ottawa Fury FC at home twice in 2017, with the Canadian side visiting Al Lang Stadium on both Saturday, April 8 and Saturday, August 19.

The Rowdies will host defending Eastern Conference runners-up Louisville City FC on Saturday, May 13. The reigning USL Champions, New York Red Bulls II, visit Tampa Bay on Wednesday, October 4 in the Rowdies' home finale.

