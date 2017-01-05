Single Event Tickets on Sale Now for 2017 AHL All-Star Classic

January 5, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release





Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms, proud AHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, in conjunction with the American Hockey League, are pleased to announce that single event tickets are now on sale for the 2017 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Capital BlueCross, to be held January 29-30 at the PPL Center.

The 2017 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Capital BlueCross includes the AHL All-Star Skills Competition presented by Giant Food Stores and Velaspan on Sunday, January 29 followed by the AHL All-Star Challenge on Monday, January 30. Starting at just $26 each, tickets are now on sale for each of these marquee events featuring the top young talent in the American Hockey League.

Tickets can be purchased online at phantomshockey.com, by calling 610-347-TIXX [8499] or in-person at the PPL Center Box Office [701 Hamilton Street].

The 2017 AHL All-Star Classic presented Capital BlueCross will be preceded by a Phan Fest on Saturday, January 28 from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. followed by a Tailgate Party beginning at 6:00 p.m. Both events will take place at PPL Center and tickets for both the Phan Fest (just $5) and Tailgate Party (only $10) are also available now at phantomshockey.com.

The 2017 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Capital BlueCross will feature the top young talent in the American Hockey League: since 1995, more than 93 percent of All-Star Classic participants have gone on to compete in the National Hockey League, including Jake Allen, Artem Anisimov, Patrice Bergeron, Ben Bishop, Troy Brouwer, Ryan Callahan, Zdeno Chara, Logan Couture, Braden Holtby, Tyler Johnson, Martin Jones, Chris Kunitz, Zach Parise, Tuukka Rask, Pekka Rinne, Bobby Ryan, Cory Schneider, Patrick Sharp, Jason Spezza, P.K. Subban and Mats Zuccarello, as well as former Lehigh Valley Phantoms representatives Nick Cousins, Brandon Manning and Anthony Stolarz .

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League continues to serve as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, trainers, executives and broadcasters of all 30 National Hockey League teams. More than 88 percent of NHL players last season were AHL graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers. In 2015-16, over 7.1 million fans attended AHL regular-season and playoff games across North America, the highest total attendance in league history.

