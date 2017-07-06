Singer Saves in 4-2 Win

News Release

Jeff Singer earned his 16th save of the season, and Cornelius Randolph extended his on-base streak to 17 games as the Threshers doubled up Daytona, 4-2 at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Wednesday night.

The Threshers (45-37, 7-5) have taken the series over Daytona, while the Tortugas (34-44, 1-12) have dropped nine straight.

Clearwater fell behind in the third inning, when Chris Okey beat out a potential double play ball and Blake Butler crossed the plate for the game's first run.

The Threshers quickly put the tying run on third in the next half inning, when Mark Laird laid down a bunt single and advanced two more bases on an errant throw by the pitcher Wyatt Strahan (0-3). After Strahan induced a pair of strikeouts, Wilson Garcia walked and Randolph came through with a single up the middle to tie the game at one.

Jacob Waguespack worked out of trouble in the bottom half to keep the ballgame tied. After a one-out double from Brian O'Grady and a single from James Vasquez put runners at the corners, Waguespack (5-3) got a big strikeout of former Ole Miss teammate Brantley Bell, and a lineout from TJ Friedl ended the inning.

Clearwater went ahead in the fifth. Grenny Cumana reached on a two-out infield hit, stole second, and scored on Laird's single to center that bumped the Threshers ahead 2-1.

Daytona again brought it even in the home half following an Alfredo Rodriguez single, an errant pickoff, and an RBI single from Luis Gonzalez, but the Threshers capped the back-and-forth trend in the sixth when Zach Green lifted his first home run of the season for Clearwater to make it 3-2.

Waguespack exited after five innings, in which he scattered eight hits and permitted two runs, one earned. He did not issue a walk and struck out five, hurling 59 of his 89 offerings for strikes.

Tyler Gilbert took over in the sixth, and dealt 2.2 scoreless innings in relief. The lefty permitted four hits and recorded a season-high four strikeouts before giving way to Clearwater's closer.

Singer struck out Alfredo Rodriguez to strand the bases loaded in the eighth, and worked a perfect ninth to lock down his 16th save in 18 chances.

The series finale is set for Thursday at 7:05 p.m. Edgar Garcia (2-2) will toe the rubber for Clearwater, opposed by Daytona's Mark Armstrong

