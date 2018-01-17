Sing National Anthem Auditions scheduled for February 10

News Release

Annual tryouts to be held at Viewmont Mall from 10:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M.

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders will hold their annual Oh, Say Can You Sing national anthem tryouts on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018, at the Viewmont Mall. The RailRiders play 70 home games from April through September this season and are looking for talented individuals to honor our nation prior to each contest.

"We are excited to hold our annual anthem tryouts," said Jordan Maydole, the RailRiders Community Relations Director. "Oh, Say Can You Sing is a great chance for musicians to showcase their abilities. We always have tremendous talent, but this is a great way to find new individuals or groups to perform."

Soloists, duets, groups (of 10 or fewer) and instrumentalists are welcomed to audition. A celebrity panel will judge the auditions and select the lucky contestants who will get to perform the Star Spangled Banner in front of thousands at PNC Field. The RailRiders mascot, CHAMP, will also be on hand to entertain fans.

Reservations to audition are on a first-come, first-served basis. Those interested in auditioning should contact Maydole by calling (570) 558-4616. She can also be reached via email at jmaydole@swbrailriders.com . Reservations can be made through February 9 and space is limited. A stand-by list will be created on-site for those who did not register in advance, though registered performers will be the only musicians guaranteed an audition.

