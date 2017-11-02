November 2, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - Portland Timbers
News Release
SINCLAIR NAMED TO CANADA WOMEN'S NATIONAL TEAM ROSTER FOR FRIENDLIES AGAINST UNITED STATES
Canada to play host to USWNT on Nov. 9 in Vancouver in first of two friendly matches
PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Thorns FC forward Christine Sinclair was named to the Canada Women's National Team roster for a pair of friendlies against the United States on Nov. 9 and Nov. 12, it was announced today.
In the first of two matches, Canada will play host the USWNT in Vancouver, B.C. at BC Place on Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. (Pacific) on ESPN2 and Univision. The two teams will meet for a second time in San Jose at Avaya Stadium on Nov. 12; kickoff is at 6 p.m. (Pacific) on FS1.
Sinclair remains second on the all-time international scoring list, tallying 168 goals in 259 total appearances for Canada. In 2017, Sinclair has recorded three goals and five assists in nine games as she most recently recorded a goal and three assists in a pair of friendlies against Costa Rica in June.
