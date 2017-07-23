Sims Pitches G-Braves to Win over Tribe

News Release

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA. - Lucas Sims struck out nine over seven innings and Ozzie Albies homered as the Gwinnett Braves beat the Indianapolis Indians Saturday night, 2-1. Four relievers chewed up eight innings for the Tribe due to scheduled starter Steven Brault 's promotion to Pittsburgh prior to the game.

Gwinnett (49-49) scored the game's first run in the second against Johnny Barbato . Lane Adams, who slugged two home runs to help the G-Braves overcome a 2-0 deficit Friday night, opened the inning with a double and later scored on a groundout by Dustin Peterson.

Albies' homer provided the decisive run in the fifth when he took Edgar Santana deep for a second time this season.

Indianapolis (54-45) struggled against Sims throughout the night. The Tribe stranded a Jordan Luplow two-out single in the first and leadoff singles by Eury Perez and Danny Ortiz in the sixth and seventh.

The Tribe finally broke through in the eighth after a Jacob Stallings leadoff single. A wild pitch and deep fly ball advanced him to third before Christopher Bostick scored him on a groundout to second.

The Indians nearly leveled the score in their final at bat, but Ortiz - who laced a one-out single to center - was thrown out at the plate easily after trying to score on a ground ball down the third-base line. Rio Ruiz knocked the Erich Weiss bouncer down in foul ground and then fired a strike to David Freitas at the plate, well ahead of Ortiz who jogged into the tag for the final out.

Sims (7-4) earned the win after another dominating performance. His nine punchouts made him the International League's strikeout leader with 124. Barbato (0-1) allowed one run over two innings in his second start of the season and 23rd of his career.

The Indians and G-Braves conclude their season series Sunday afternoon. The Tribe will send right-hander Drew Hutchison (5-5, 3.70) to the mound, opposite Braves righty Matt Wisler (5-5, 3.50). First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET, and the broadcast can be heard on Fox Sports 97.5 or AM 1260.

