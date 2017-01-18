Simpson Recalled to AHL's San Antonio Rampage

January 18, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, announced Wednesday that goaltender Kent Simpson has been recalled by the team's AHL affiliate, the San Antonio Rampage. Simpson has posted a 3-5-0-1 record this season with the Eagles, while registering a 2.70 goals-against average, a.908 save-percentage and one shutout.

"With the Avalanche dealing with an injury in net at the NHL level, we are happy that Kent will have an opportunity to help our affiliate in San Antonio and showcase his tremendous talent at the same time," said Eagles president and general manager Chris Stewart.

The Eagles return to the Budweiser Events Center to take on the Rapid City Rush on Friday, January 20th at 7:05pm MT.

Season tickets for the 2016-17 season are on-sale now and can be reserved with a $50 deposit per seat by calling the Eagles ticket office at 970-686-SHOT (7468). A complete schedule can be found at www.ColoradoEagles.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from January 18, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.