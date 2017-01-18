Simonelli Returning to Norfolk

NORFOLK, VA. - The Bakersfield Condors, American Hockey League affiliate of the Norfolk Admirals, announced on Wednesday that defenseman Frankie Simonelli has been reassigned to the ECHL affiliate.

Simonelli, 24, was just recalled by the California club on Sunday after recording nine points in ten games with the Admirals, since his last reassignment in December.

The right-handed defenseman played in one game for the Condors since the call up, participating in Monday's 7-1 loss to the San Jose Barracuda.

#77 will return to Hampton Roads and is expected to play Friday night when the team takes on the Wheeling Nailers for the first time this season.

Friday is Roll Back The Clock Night, as well as Pucks and Paws. The promotion allows you to bring your dog to the game and enjoy 50 cent hot dogs, popcorn and soda. It is the first of six home games in a row for the Admirals, which will come to a conclusion on February first.

Tickets for all games are on sale now on Ticketmaster.com and at the Norfolk Scope Arena box office. For more information on the team, visit norfolkadmirals.com.

