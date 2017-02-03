Silver Sluggers Memberships Available for 2017

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are teaming up with Lifeline of Northwest Arkansas to present the Silver Sluggers Club. Memberships for the Silver Sluggers Club of the Naturals are currently available to fans 55 years and wiser.

During the 2017 season, the Naturals will offer two (2) different options to those interested in joining the Silver Sluggers Club. Memberships are either $50 or $10 depending on the amount of games included in the option. In addition to the game tickets, all Silver Sluggers members receive a FREE voucher for a hot dog, chips, and 12 oz. soda for each of their games. You'll also receive a FREE Naturals hat or game program, a membership card good for a 10% discount in the Naturals Team Store, and will have the opportunity to play Indigo Sky Casino Baseball Bingo at every Monday home game for a chance to win great prizes.

The popular $50 VIP Silver Sluggers membership includes a Dugout Premium ticket to 10 different Sunday and Monday home games during the year. The Sunday dates this year are May 14, July 2, July 23, and August 13 while the Monday games are May 8, June 12, July 31, and August 28. The Sunday games will begin at 2:05 p.m. while the Monday games begin at 7:05 p.m.

Fans will also have the option to sign up for the standard Silver Sluggers Club membership for only $10. This option gives club members one (1) 1B/3B Reserved ticket to two (2) separate Monday home games. Members will have the opportunity to select their two (2) Monday games out of choices including April 24, May 8, June 12, July 31, and August 28. All Monday home games at Arvest Ballpark are scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m. Monday Night Lights presented by Ozarks Electric Corporation features $1 Hot Dogs courtesy of Tyson Foods and Indigo Sky Casino Baseball Bingo, which is FREE for all fans to play during the game.

"Lifeline of Northwest Arkansas is pleased to enter its 7th season as the sponsor of the Naturals Silver Slugger Program!" said Lifeline of Northwest Arkansas Executive Director, Melanie Kettner. "Whether you are at home or headed to a Naturals game, Lifeline of Northwest Arkansas will be there for you, 24 hours per day, every day!"

To sign up for the Silver Sluggers Club, fans can visit our website www.nwanaturals.com and fill out one (1) of the forms located under the Tickets & Promotions tab titled Silver Sluggers Registration Form or the printable Silver Sluggers Information. If you've selected the printable option, we'd ask that you fill it out and email or fax it to the Naturals at the contact information listed. You may also drop it off at our Administrative Office located at Arvest Ballpark between 9am-5pm, Monday-Friday.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will host the San Antonio Missions, the Double-A Affiliate of the San Diego Padres, on Thursday, April 6 at 6:25 p.m. for Opening Day of Season 10 of Naturals Baseball at Arvest Ballpark.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Texas League Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. The Naturals play at state-of-the-art Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Ark. For more information, including statistics, ticket options, and more, please visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us on Twitter @NWANaturals and Facebook.com/Naturals.

