Silver Knights Schedule Released - Brian Anderson Now Full-Time W/

The 2017 Futures Collegiate Baseball League of New England has officially been released! Your 2016 FCBL champion Silver Knights will being their title defense on June 1st in Bristol. The Knights will open up at home on June 2nd vs the Pittsfield Suns at 6:45pm. The night will feature a pre-game championship ring ceremony for members of the 2016 team and it will also feature a post-game fireworks display! For the full press release, click here.

Get Your 2017 Season Tickets!

Silver Knights season tickets are perfect for any individual/family/business who loves baseball and family affordable entertainment in a historic atmosphere at Holman Stadium during the summer months. By becoming a season ticket holder, you receive numerous benefits that other ticket holders do not have access to. For more info, call us at 603-718-8883 or email Brian at Brian@NashuaSilverKnights.com

Baseball Camp July 10th-14th

The annual Silver Knights Baseball Camp will be back at Holman Stadium from Monday, July 10th through Friday, July 14th! Campers enjoy a fun week of baseball with current Silver Knights players right on the field at Holman Stadium! Campers receive an exclusive camp t-shirt, lunch each day and memories for a lifetime! For more information on this years camp or to register online, click here!

Save $24 by registering before the end of March! Have multiple children attending? We do a special family rate of $175 per child when you register more than one child!

Brian Anderson Brought on

Full Time

The Silver Knights would like welcome Brian Anderson as our newest full time employee! Brian has worked with the Silver Knights the last few seasons in a seasonal roll but is now on board with us full time as our Ticket Office Manager! This is the first time the Silver Knights have had three full timers in the office! For all of your ticketing needs, be sure to call our office at 603-718-8883 or email Brian at brian@nashuasilverknights.com!

Sticker Promo

We recently purchased 1,000 Silver Knights stickers to give out to our customers and fans! We have been including stickers in every merchandise and mini plan order since 12/16. If you get a sticker, you have a chance to win a luxury suite by doing the following:

1. Put your sticker on an object (lap top, water bottle, car, phone, anything. Body parts not allowed)

2. Take a picture of your sticker on the object

3. Post it to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram

4. Tag us in your post

5. Be automatically entered to win a luxury suite for a Sunday-Wednesday game in 2017 for you and 14 friends!

Host Families Needed

The Silver Knights are currently seeking host families for the 2017 season. If you are interested in hosting a college baseball player in your house from Memorial Day until the middle of August, please contact the Silver Knights office at 603-718-8883 or email us at info@nashuasilverknights.com!

For more information on what being a host family entails, click here!

