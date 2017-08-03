News Release

AUGUSTA, GA - Vinny Siena notched a pair of hits on Thursday in Augusta, but the Fireflies dropped the series opener to the GreenJackets, 7-2. Siena's second hit was a triple, his second three-bagger of the year.

It was Siena's third straight game with a hit. He wasn't the only Firefly to extend a hit streak. Ian Strom also singled on Thursday; the outfielder has hit safely in four games in a row.

Augusta (39-66) scored quickly at Lake Olmstead Stadium. Cristian Paulino led off the first with a double and moved to third on Shawon Dunston Jr.'s single. A few moments later, Columbia (56-51) catcher Dan Rizzie attempted to pick off Paulino at third base. The throw was on target, but kicked off of J.J. Franco's glove and rolled into left field. Paulino scored on the error and the GreenJackets were ahead, 1-0. They doubled their advantage to two runs when Sandro Fabian roped an RBI single later in the frame.

The home team plated two more in the third before the Fireflies punched a run across the board. Rizzie vaulted a deep fly ball to left field that Jacob Heyward dropped. With Rizzie at second base, Strom bounced a Caleb Baragar (W, 3-7) pitch through the left side of the diamond. Rizzie zoomed to third and then scored when Heyward committed another error attempting to field the grounder.

Siena wasn't waiting for long after he tripled in the eighth. The next hitter, Franco, quickly rolled a sharp grounder to Augusta shortstop Michael Bernal. Franco was thrown out at first, but Siena hustled and scored. Columbia trailed by just two.

The GreenJackets put the visitors away for good with three in the bottom of the eighth. Will Albertson and Johneshwy Fargas each drove in a run and the third scored on an error.

Harol Gonzalez (L, 8-8) was dealt the loss on Thursday, but the right-hander lasted six innings. He's posted six innings or more in 12 straight starts.

First pitch of game two between Columbia and Augusta is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on Friday. Right-hander Chase Ingram (1-2, 2.35) starts for the Fireflies and faces GreenJackets lefty Domenic Mazza (6-9, 3.25).

You can listen to the action on ESPN Columbia 94.9 FM and 1230 AM, ColumbiaFireflies.com and the TuneIn Radio app starting at 6:45 p.m.

