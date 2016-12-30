Siemer Records Two Points in Overtime Loss to Roanoke

ROANOKE, VA- John Siemer recorded two points tonight for the Macon Mayhem, as they lost to the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs 3-2 in overtime.

The Rail Yard Dawgs got off to a very quick start, as they scored within the first few minutes of the game. Just 2:05 into the game, Daniel Vernace scored on Roanoke's first shot of the game, assisted by Peter Gintoli and Tyler Gjurich. The middle of the period would go with no more goals on the board, but Roanoke would get one more past Mayhem goaltender Jordan Ruby. With just 22 seconds left in the first period, Gjurich got a goal of his own to put the Rail Yard Dawgs up 2-0 heading into the first intermission.

The second period would go scoreless, but there was plenty of action. The Mayhem went 0-3 on the power play in the period, while Roanoke went 0-1 as well. Macon outshot Roanoke 15-7 in the second period. The Rail Yard Dawgs went to the locker room still leading 2-0 after two periods.

Macon began the third period on the power play, and they would take advantage of that opportunity. Mayhem captain Matt Summers got the puck below the goal line, walked out front of the net of Roanoke goaltender Ryan De Melo, and stuffed it past him to make it a 2-1 game. John Siemer and Daniel Echeverri got the assists on the power play goal. Just 1:59 later, 2:27 into the third period, John Siemer got a cross-ice pass from Daniel Gentzler and roofed a shot over the

