Siddall\\"s Stellar Night Nets Ports blowout Win

STOCKTON, Calif. - Brett Siddall became the second Stockton Ports player to drive in five runs in a game Thursday night at Banner Island Ballpark. Siddall went 4-for-4 and hit two home runs as the Boys of Banner Island cruised to an 11-1 win over the Modesto Nuts to kick off the second half of the 2017 season.

The Ports opened the scoring in the third on back-to-back hits to start the inning; a double by Skye Bolt and an RBI single by Siddall to give Stockton a 1-0 advantage. Two innings later, Nuts starter Pablo Lopez (3-7) gave up back-to-back homers to Bolt and Siddall that stretched the Stockton lead to 3-0.

Stockton starter Angel Duno (5-5) kept Modesto out of the run column over the first five innings, at one point retiring 11 consecutive batters. Braden Bishop would lead off the sixth with a double to right and score on an ensuing single by Eric Filia that cut the Ports lead to 3-1. It would be the only run scored by Modesto and the only run allowed by Duno, who earned the win after going six innings and allowing one run on five hits while striking out four.

Boomer Biegalski, Armando Ruiz and Jared Lyons would each toss a scoreless inning down the stretch to close out the game for Stockton.

Stockton's biggest inning of the night came in the sixth. An error committed by second baseman Gianfranco Wawoe opened the inning and the Ports would have two aboard with two outs when Lopez was lifted for Lukas Schiraldi . Schiraldi would walk Seth Brown to load the bases and then surrender a two-run single to Sandber Pimentel that ran the Ports lead to 5-1. After Bolt walked, Siddall delivered a two-run single to left, followed by RBI singles by Branden Cogswell and Josh Vidales that ran the Ports lead to 9-1.

The first two runs were unearned and charged to Lopez, who suffered the loss after going 5.2 innings and allowing five runs (three earned) on six hits while striking out four. Schiraldi allowed four runs on four hits while walking two in a third of an inning.

The Ports added home runs in each of the last two frames as Sean Murphy went deep in the seventh and Siddall hit his second of the night in the eighth. Both homers came off Nuts reliever Art Warren, who allowed two runs on six hits in two innings of work.

The Ports and Nuts play the second game of their four-game set on Friday night at Banner Island Ballpark. In a battle of left-handers, Dalton Sawyer (0-0, 0.00 ERA) makes the start for Stockton, opposed by Modesto's Anthony Misiewicz (5-2, 5.27 ERA). First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. PDT

