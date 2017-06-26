Sicnarf Loopstok Homers Twice in 5-2 Loss

News Release

SALEM, Va. - Sicnarf Loopstok registered his first multi-homer game since August 7, 2014, but his two solo blasts accounted for the only Lynchburg offense in a 5-2 defeat at Salem Monday night.

Loopstok, who hit 44 home runs at Salem Memorial Ballpark last Monday while participating in the Home Run Derby, looked very comfortable launching a ball over the left-field fence in the fourth inning to give the Hillcats a 1-0 advantage. Jordan Betts answered, though, with a two-run homer in the home half to move Salem in front, 2-1. The Red Sox added three more in the fifth, highlighted by a Jose Sermo two-run single.

In the top of the sixth, Loopstok left the yard yet again. A towering fly ball over the center field fence served as his team-leading 11th home run and 39th RBI of the season. It represented the second multi-homer performance by a Hillcat after Jodd Carter hit two home runs at Frederick June 17.

Shao-Ching Chiang (7-5) suffered the loss after allowing five runs on eight hits in 4 1/3 innings. It marked the first time Chiang failed to go at least five innings in 2017. He struck out three and walked one. Shaun Anderson (1-1) earned his first victory at the Advanced-A level by limiting the 'Cats to two runs on four hits in six innings. Trevor Kelley notched his seventh save with a scoreless ninth frame.

Shane Bieber (3-1, 3.32) was named Carolina League Pitcher of the Week earlier in the day, and he will be the starter Tuesday night at Salem at 7:05 p.m. Bieber will face Roniel Raudes (2-3, 4.95). The game can be heard live at www.lynchburg-hillcats.com.

