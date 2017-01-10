Shuckers to Host Third Annual Job Fair on Tuesday, January 31 at MGM Park

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers will be hosting their third annual job fair on Tuesday, January 31 from 4:30-7:30 pm at MGM Park, for part-time seasonal positions for the 2017 season. The Shuckers are looking for qualified, hardworking candidates, with an emphasis on customer service skills who want to help provide fun, family entertainment for our guests.

A variety of seasonal positions are available. The positions vary based upon skill set. The Shuckers are seeking staff that can work all home games and additional events as needed at MGM Park. Most games are held in the evening hours during the week and weekend. Candidates must be able to accommodate the schedule, stand for long periods of time and must be able to work outdoors.

Interviews will be conducted on a first-come, first-serve basis. Applicants are encouraged to bring a resume and dress for a job interview. Those applicants arriving prior to 7:30 pm will be guaranteed an interview. Emailed applications will not be accepted.

The following Biloxi Shuckers part-time seasonal positions are available :

- Access Control

- Bat Boy/Girl

- Club Suite Concierge

- Entertainment

- Grounds Crew

- Schooner's Fun Zone

- Mascot

- On-Field Emcee

- Production Crew

- Ticket Seller

- Ticket Taker

- Retail

- Ushers

The following Spectra Food & Hospitality part-time seasonal positions are available :

- Experienced Prep Cooks (day and evening hours available)

- Warehouse Operations

- Concessions Supervisors with prior experience

- Suite and Catering Attendants

- Bartenders

- Bank Tellers (evening and weekend shifts)

The Biloxi Shuckers and Spectra Food & Hospitality staff will conduct interviews with each applicant. Applicants may view and print the 2017 job application at this LINK. Follow this LINK for a full 2017 Biloxi Shuckers PDF schedule.

