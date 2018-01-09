Shuckers to Host Job Fair on Tuesday, January 30

News Release

Interviews to be conducted for part-time seasonal positions from 4:00-7:00 PM

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers will be hosting its fourth annual job fair on Tuesday, January 30 from 4:00-7:00 pm at MGM Park, for part-time seasonal positions for the 2018 season. Shuckers concessionaire, Spectra by Comcast Spectacor, will hold a job fair at a later date. The Shuckers are looking for qualified, hardworking candidates, with an emphasis on customer service skills who want to help provide fun, family entertainment for our guests.

A variety of seasonal positions are available. The positions vary based upon skill set. The Shuckers are seeking staff that can work all home games and additional events as needed at MGM Park. Most games are held in the evening hours during the week and weekend. Candidates must be able to accommodate the schedule, stand for long periods of time and must be able to work outdoors.

Interviews will be conducted on a first-come, first serve basis. Applicants are encouraged to bring a resume and dress for a job interview. Those applicants arriving prior to 7:00 pm will be guaranteed an interview.

The following Biloxi Shuckers part-time seasonal positions are available :

Access Control Entertainment Grounds Crew Schooner's Fun Zone Mascot Ticket Seller Ticket Taker Retail Ushers On-Field Emcee Production Crew Press Box Bat Boy/Girl

The Biloxi Shuckers staff will conduct interviews with each applicant. Applicants may view and print the 2018 job application at this LINK. Follow this LINK for a full 2018 Biloxi Shuckers PDF schedule.

All 2018 ticket packages, including season tickets may be purchased by contacting the Shuckers at 228-233-3465 or by visiting the MGM Park front office at 105 Caillavet Street in Biloxi. The Shuckers will open their fourth season at MGM Park on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, against the Mississippi Braves at 6:35 pm. Fans can download: the 2018 PDF Shuckers Schedule and add the Full 2018 Calendar to outlook or your mobile devices by clicking the links.

