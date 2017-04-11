Shuckers Opening Homestand Highlights - April 12-16 at MGM Park

News Release

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers face off against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Cincinnati Reds) in the opening homestand at MGM Park, Wednesday, April 12 through Sunday, April 16. The opening homestand celebration features Opening Day at MGM Park, fantastic giveaways including a boonie hat giveaway on April 12, magnet schedule giveaway on April 13 and team photo giveaway on April 14. The homestand also includes the inaugural Thirsty Thursday, Biloxi Dodgers Tribute Night, Post-Game Fireworks and Family Fun Day!

What's Shuckin': Facing the Blue Wahoos: The Shuckers and Blue Wahoos have met for 45 all-time games with the Shuckers holding a 26-19 advantage. Biloxi holds a 10-5 record in games played at MGM Park. The South Division rivals will meet 20 times during the regular season from April 12-July 29. Who To Watch: Pensacola's roster showcases four of the Cincinnati Reds' top-30 prospects according to MLB Pipeline: RHP Tyler Mahle (10), INF Alex Blandino (25), SS Calten Daal (26) and OF Sebastian Elizalde (30). Sunday's starter for Pensacola, Austin Ross was a member of the 2015 Shuckers roster, and is a product of LSU. The Biloxi roster features five of Milwaukee's top-30 prospects according to MLB Pipeline: RHP Luis Ortiz (4), SS Mauricio Dubon (9), RHP Jorge Lopez (13), C Jacob Nottingham (14) and OF Michael Reed (28). Featured Merchandise at Shuckers Shop: Shuck Yeah! Tees are back and bolder than ever in neon pink and mint green. Also check out the coast favorite comfort color tees in a variety of colors with Shuckers logos. Featured Food Items: The Shuckers are proud to be introducing Polk's Meat Products as the Official Hot Dog and Sausage of the Biloxi Shuckers. An all-beef Jumbo Dog and Polk's Smoked Sausage Dog join The Schooner Dog - A grilled all beef hot dog for the junior appetite. Fans can make it a true schooner special with a small drink and fresh bbq chips for $5. These are available by visiting Home Plate Hot Dogs on the first base concourse, or the Beacon Grill on the third base side.

Wednesday, April 12 vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos | 6:35 pm | Gates Open at 5:30 pm

* Opening Day - Celebrate the beginning of the third season of professional baseball on the Mississippi Gulf Coast with the MGM Park home opener featuring pregame festivities.

* Boonie Hat Giveaway - The first 1,500 ticketed fans through the gates will receive a Biloxi Shuckers boonie hat courtesy of Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency.

* All-You-Can-Eat Wednesdays - Bring your appetite to MGM Park each Wednesday this season for an all-you-can-eat buffet in Reserved section 112 which will include hamburgers, hot dogs and offerings from Papa John's, Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina, and more. The all-you-can-eat ticket is just $20! Season ticket holders will have the option to upgrade their tickets each Wednesday for only $10.

* First Pitches - Biloxi Mayor Andrew "Fofo" Gilich, Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency Representative, Judi Smith (WXXV Contest Winner).

Probable Pitching Matchup - RHP Aaron Wilkerson vs. RHP Tyler Mahle

Thursday, April 13 vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos | 6:35 pm | Gates Open at 5:30 pm

* Magnet Schedule Giveaway - Fans arriving early on Thursday will receive a Biloxi Shuckers 2017 Magnet Schedule courtesy of SunHerald.com.

* Inaugural Thirsty Thursday - Fans asked for it and the Shuckers delivered! Each Thursday, fans can now enjoy $2 Yuengling Drafts, $2 Fountain Soft Drinks and $3 Weekly Draft Beer Specials. Thirsty Thursday is presented by Yuengling, Coca-Cola and Kicker 108. Season ticket holders remember to bring your refillable mugs and get them refilled for $2!

Probable Pitching Matchup - RHP Jorge Lopez vs. RHP Luis Castillo

Friday, April 14 vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos | 6:35 pm | Gates Open at 5:30 pm

* Team Photo Giveaway - Fans arriving early on Friday will receive a commemorative 2017 Shuckers team photo courtesy of Knight Abbey Printing & Direct Mail.

Probable Pitching Matchup - RHP Taylor Williams vs. RHP Keury Mella

Saturday, April 15 vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos | 6:35 pm | Gates Open at 5:30 pm

* Biloxi Dodgers Tribute Night - As the baseball world celebrates Jackie Robinson Day, the Shuckers will pay tribute to the Southern Negro League's Biloxi Dodgers by wearing throwback gold and blue jerseys. Members of the Biloxi Dodgers will be recognized with a pregame ceremony on the field.

* Post-Game Fireworks Extravaganza - Every Saturday home game this season, post-game fireworks will light up the sky over MGM Park and downtown Biloxi. Experience the best fireworks show in Minor League Baseball! This show will have a Rock music theme!

Probable Pitching Matchup - RHP Luis Ortiz vs. RHP Deck McGuire

Sunday, April 16 vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos | 1:05 pm | Gates Open at 12:00 pm

* Family Fun Day - Every Sunday is a Family Fun Day at MGM Park with a discounted Family Four Pack offer, which include 4 Reserved Tickets and 4 Schooner Specials (Hot Dog, Chips, and Drink) for just $60! Fans will have the opportunity to get autographs from Shuckers players prior to each Sunday home game and after the game, bring your glove and a baseball and play catch on the field.

* Easter Egg Hunt - Following the game and prior to the kids fun run and catch on the field, kids 12-and-under will get to participate in an Easter egg hunt on the field. All eggs will be filled with fantastic prizes!

Probable Pitching Matchup - RHP Angel Ventura vs. RHP Austin Ross

Kids Fun Run: All kids, 12-and-under will have the opportunity to run the bases after EVERY home game again this season at MGM Park!

Kids Fun Run: All kids, 12-and-under will have the opportunity to run the bases after EVERY home game again this season at MGM Park!

Tickets for individual regular season games are currently on-sale and may be purchased by visiting the MGM Park box office or any Ticketmaster outlet. Season Tickets, Shmini Plans, Group Tickets, Party Deck Tickets and Mercedes-Benz Mini Suite Tickets are available by calling the Shuckers at 228-233-3465.


