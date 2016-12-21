Shuckers Hit Home Run with Community Contributions & Initiatives In

BILOXI, MS - During the Biloxi Shuckers second season, the team continued to give back to the community. The Shuckers have become a resource for local organizations including non-profits and schools by helping to raise funds and awareness through various methods.

The Shuckers and its concessionaire, Spectra Food Services & Hospitality raised over $178,000 for local nonprofits and donated over $30,000 of in-kind contributions. Through Shuckers initiatives including the Ticket Fundraising Program, In-Stadium Auctions and Spectra NFP Fundraising Program which benefits qualified local 501 (c) (3) nonprofit groups through concessions, the club led the ten-member Southern League for In-Stadium Fundraising.

Among the highlights of the organization's 2016 charitable work included providing a platform for: Habitat for Humanity, Biloxi Miracle League, Mississippi Center for Autism and Related Learning Disabilities, Jackson County Animal Shelter, Memorial Hospital Foundation and Favre 4 Hope, Special Olympics, Salvation Army of the Mississippi Gulf Coast, ALS Association, American Cancer Society and Ohr O'Keefe Museum of Art.

"We give back to our community because we believe we have a responsibility to do so," stated Shuckers Community Relations and Promotions Coordinator Jenifer Truong. "Whether it's local schools or non-profits, the Shuckers offer not only a chance to raise funds for your organization, but also awareness to a large audience."

In addition to the organization's charitable contributions, Shuckers' season ticket holders donated just over 1,500 tickets to local non-profits, military personnel and their families, and first responders. The organization also made frequent mascot and player appearances in the community and members of the Shuckers front office also joined forces to record over 200 hours of community service in 2016.

Spectra's NFP program seeks to provide qualified nonprofit groups and civic organizations a unique fundraising opportunity. Groups provide volunteers to assist with concession stand operations as cashiers, vendors, and stand workers. Those organizations work to reach fundraising goals while providing great service to fans.

"Involving area nonprofit organizations in our operation has helped us hit a home run with the community and Shuckers' fans," said Spectra General Manager Mike Brulatour. "Since the opening of MGM Park in June 2015, thousands of volunteers have raised over $300,000 for their respective charities. The commitment and dedication of these volunteers has enabled us to provide a consistent level of exceptional customer service to our patrons while supporting the Mississippi Gulf Coast communities which we serve. Spectra Food Services and Hospitality strives to be a strong partner with the Biloxi Shuckers and a valued member of the Gulf Coast business community."

Organizations interested in partnering with Spectra or the Shuckers may contact Mike Brulatour at mike_brulatour@comcastspectacor.com or Jenifer Truong at jtruong@biloxishuckers.com.

The Biloxi Shuckers are the Double-A Affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. The Shuckers play at MGM Park in Biloxi, Mississippi. For more information please visit biloxishuckers.com and follow us on Twitter @biloxishuckers and at facebook.com/biloxishuckers.com.

