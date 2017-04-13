Shuckers Drop Fourth Straight in 4-1 Loss to Wahoos

News Release

BILOXI, MS - For the second straight night, the Biloxi Shuckers were on the wrong end of a pitcher's duel as they fell to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos 4-1 on Thursday night.

Jorge Lopez (L, 1-1) was perfect through four innings for the Shuckers, but the bottom of the Pensacola lineup bunched together four hits and three runs in the fifth to put them ahead for good. Brian O'Grady doubled in two runs to start the scoring, and Wednesday night hero Alex Blandino followed up with a double of his own to make the score 3-0.

A night after Tyler Mahle silenced the Shuckers offensively, Pensacola righty Luis Castillo (W, 1-0) delivered an impressive encore performance. He pitched seven innings, allowing one run on just three hits and even notched a single of his own in his fifth professional at-bat. The Blue Wahoos added another run in the sixth on a Josh Van Meter RBI double, but the Shuckers would get the run back in the bottom half of the inning from an unlikely source.

Left-handed pitcher Nick Ramirez, previously a slugging first baseman and the Shuckers all-time leader in home runs, pinch-hit for Lopez and mashed a solo home run to right field. It marked the first pinch hit of the season for the Shuckers and also the first hit by a pitcher.

The home crowd of 2,545 had another reason to cheer in the top of the seventh, when Blandino launched a deep drive to right-center off Ramirez with a runner on base. Center fielder Johnny Davis sprinted to the gap, timed his leap perfectly and brought the ball back from the right field berm for the best defensive play of the young season.

The Shuckers brought the tying run to the plate in the eighth and ninth, but pinch hitter Art Charles struck out looking to end the eighth and Clint Coulter flew out to deep left against Ismael Guillón to end the game.

The Shuckers will try to snap their four-game skid Friday night in game three of their series against Pensacola. Righty Taylor Williams will oppose Wahoos starter Keury Mella. The Beau Rivage Pregame Show starts at 6:15 on the Shuckers Radio Network, and first pitch is scheduled for 6:35. Fans who arrive to MGM Park early will receive a 2017 Shuckers team photo courtesy of Knight Abbey.

For tickes fans can visit biloxishuckers.com, or visit any Ticketmaster outlet. ABOUT THE BILOXI SHUCKERS: The Biloxi Shuckers are the Double-A Southern League Affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. The Shuckers play at MGM Park in Biloxi, Mississippi. For more information please visit biloxishuckers.com and follow us on Twitter @biloxishuckers and at facebook.com/biloxishuckers.com. [cid:image010.jpg

