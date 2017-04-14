Shuckers\\" Davis Provides Sports Center\\"s Top Play on Thursday

News Release

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and MGM Park were once again front and center nationally on ESPN, Thursday night.

Shuckers' centerfielder Johnny Davis robbed Pensacola's Alex Blandino of a home run during the sixth inning of a 4-1 loss, and the video went viral on social media. The catch was immediately shared on Sports Center's Twitter and Instagram accounts. The catch was the top play on Sports Center's popular Top 10 list. As of 11:45 pm on Thursday, the Sports Center post on Instagram had received 389,145 views within two hours, and quickly rising.

VIEW THE CATCH

The Shuckers continue their opening homestand with Pensacola at MGM Park on Friday night at 6:35 pm. Fans arriving early on Friday will receive a commemorative 2017 Shuckers team photo courtesy of Knight Abbey Printing & Direct Mail. The homestand continues with Biloxi Dodgers tribute Night and Fireworks on Saturday and Family Fun Day and an Easter egg hunt on Sunday.

For tickets, fans can visit biloxishuckers.com, or visit any Ticketmaster outlet.

