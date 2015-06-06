Shuckers at Montgomery Biscuits | 6:35 Pm | MGM Park

News Release

Upcoming Probable Starting Pitchers:

Day

Date

Time

Opponent

Shuckers

Opponent

Thursday

4/13

6:35

vs. Pensacola

RHP Jorge Lopez (1-0, 0.00)

RHP Luis Castillo (0-0, 1.50)

Friday

4/14

6:35

vs. Pensacola

RHP Taylor Williams (0-0, 0.00)

RHP Keury Mella (0-1, 5.40)

Saturday

4/15

6:35

vs. Pensacola

RHP Luis Ortiz (0-1, 11.25)

RHP Deck McGuire (0-0, 4.50)

Sunday

4/16

1:05

vs. Pensacola

RHP Angel Ventura (0-1, 0.00)

RHP Austin Ross (0-0, 0.00)

*times listed are local to Biloxi

Today's Game Notes:

TODAY'S GAME: The Shuckers play their first home game of the season as they take on the Pensacola Blue Wahoos...the Shuckers are 2-0 in their home openers at MGM Park after beating Mobile 5-4 on 6/6/15 and beating Chattanooga 4-0 on 4/7/16...in addition, the Shuckers won their first "home" game in 2015 on 4/21 at Jacksonville by a score of 6-0 during MGM Park's construction.

MONDAY: The Shuckers tied a 46-year-old Southern League record (Birmingham, 1971) by committing nine errors in a 13-6 loss as Montgomery...Angel Ventura was given the loss in 2.0 innings of work, but none of his 11 runs charged were earned...Mauricio Dubon's first inning steal of home was the first straight steal of home in Shuckers history and the second steal of home this season (Davis, 4/6 on a double steal).

AGAINST THE BLUE WAHOOS: The Shuckers are 26-19 all-time against Pensacola, with a 10-5 record at MGM Park...in 2016, Biloxi was 12-13 against the Blue Wahoos, winning 7 of 10 at MGM Park and 5 of 15 in Pensacola.

WILKERSON WOWS: Shuckers RHP Aaron Wilkerson earned the win on Opening Day last Thursday by pitch - ing 5.2 innings of one-run ball...he struck out eight batters and did not allow a run until the sixth inning...he allowed five hits and did not walk a batter.

JOHNNY BE GOOD: OF Johnny Davis is on a 13-game hitting streak after an eight-game streak to end the 2016 season and hits in his first four games this season...Davis led the club with 16 stolen bases last season and is tied for the Southern League lead with three swipes so far this year.

A LOOK BACK: The Shuckers finished 2016 with a 72-67 record, just missing out on the playoffs a year after making it to the Southern League championship...they finished 1.5 games back of Pensacola in the first half with a 39-30 record, and despite a last-place (33-37) finish in the second half finished just 1.5 games behind Mississippi for second place overall in the South Division...RHP Brandon Woodruff joined the Shuckers on May 16th and led the Southern League in WHIP (1.04), opponent batting average (.211), strikeouts per nine innings (9.82), and fewest base runners per nine innings (9.66)...Woodruff led all of Minor League Baseball in strikeouts with 173, and led the Brewers organization in starts and innings pitched on route to being named Brewers Minor League Pitcher of the Year...pitchers Tristan Archer, Josh Hader and Stephen Peterson, outfielders Brett Phillips and Kyle Wren, and Jacob Nottingham were named Southern League All-Stars in 2016.

ON THIS DATE: 2016 - Jacob Nottingham hits a 13th-inning home run to walk off the BayBears at MGM Park.

ROSTER RUNDOWN: 16 of the 25 active players on the Shuckers roster have previously spent time in Biloxi...OF Michael Reed returns to Biloxi after splitting 2016 between Milwaukee and Triple-A Colorado Springs...five nations are represented on the current roster (United States, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, South Africa, Canada)...Jorge Lopez represented Team Puerto Rico in the 2017 World Baseball Classic.

PROSPECTING: Four members of MLB.com Pipeline Brewers Top 30 will start the season in Biloxi...RHP Luis Ortiz (#4), Mauricio Dubon (#9), Jorge Lopez (#14) and Michael Reed (#27) all made the list.

BROTHERS GUERRERO: Manager Mike Guerrero and hitting coach Sandy Guerrero are the first coach - ing brother combinations in affiliated pro baseball. The Dominican duo's father was Epy Guerrero, the famed Dominican scout who signed more than 50 players including Carlos Delgado, Cesar Cedeño, Tony Fernandez and most recently Alcides Escobar. Brother Fred Guerrero is a Twins scout who signed Miguel Sano, Danny Santana and Jorge Polanco. Mike picked up his 1,000th career victory on Thursday, July 14 2016 in Biloxi's 3-2 walk-off win over Birmingham at MGM Park.

