Shuckers Announce Kids Clinic Series

News Release

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers announced plans for their inaugural Shuckers Kids Clinic Thursday morning, launching another effort to engage with the community through baseball.

The Biloxi Shuckers Kids Clinic aims to help youth baseball players along the Mississippi Gulf Coast improve their baseball skills while receiving hands-on instruction from former Mets catcher and Shuckers team ambassador Barry Lyons.

Lyons, a Biloxi native and Shuckers team ambassador, will lead the series of events as he imparts his wisdom gleaned from a 7-year Major League career. The 1986 World Series champion will enlist the help of current Shuckers players at the four camps over the course of the summer.

The clinics are tailored to different age groups to ensure that instruction is as personalized as possible. Camps on May 31 and June 12 are targeted towards kids age 5-8, and the June 1 and June 13 dates are intended for kids age 9-12.

Registration and sign-in begins at 8:30 a.m., and the clinics will run from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Participants will receive a Shuckers Kids Clinic t-shirt, autographs from Barry Lyons and Shuckers players, a Shuckers team photo, a ticket voucher for a 2017 game, Papa John's pizza and pre-game recognition on the field before that night's Shuckers game.

Kids are encouraged to bring their own baseball equipment and wear proper baseball attire, including a cap and athletic shoes or cleats. Water will be provided, and parents are invited to stay during the camp.

The cost of registration is $60 per child. Space is limited, so early sign-up is encouraged. Kids must be signed up by May 24 to guarantee the correct t-shirt size. For more information or to reserve your child's spot at a Shuckers Kids Clinic, contact Community Relations Coordinator Jenifer Truong at (228) 271-3469 or jtruong@biloxishuckers.com.

