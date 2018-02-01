Shuckers Announce 2018 Field Staff

News Release

BILOXI, MS - The Milwaukee Brewers have announced the field staff for the 2018 Biloxi Shuckers season, with Mike Guerrero returning for his third season as the club's manager. This will mark Guerrero's 31st season in baseball and 30th with the Milwaukee Brewers organization as a player or coach.

Guerrero will be joined by returning coach Chuckie Caufield and newcomers Al LeBoeuf (coach) and Dave Chavarria (pitching coach). Kevin Creighton returns as athletic trainer and Nate Dine returns as strength and conditioning specialist.

In his first two seasons with the Shuckers, he has guided the club to a 142-134 record (514 winning percentage). Guerrero has managed at each level of minor league baseball and has accumulated 1,095 wins over his career and eclipsed the 1,000-win mark in 2016 with the Shuckers.

"I'm really happy to be back in Biloxi for another season and part of a great coaching staff," added Guerrero. "MGM Park is one of the best ballparks in Minor League Baseball, and the fans are outstanding."

Guerrero began his managerial career in the Blue Jays' organization in 1995 in the Dominican Summer League. He won the 2001 Dominican Summer League championship and qualified for the playoffs five times (1995, 2000, 2001, 2007, 2009). He also gained additional managerial experience in 2008 with the Oahu CaneFires of the Hawaiian Winter League and in 2010 with the Surprise Rafters of the Arizona Fall League. He has also managed in the Dominican Winter League.

His prior managerial stop to Biloxi was with the Triple-A Nashville Sounds (2012-13). In 2013, he earned the Mike Coolbaugh Award, which is presented to an individual who has shown an outstanding baseball work ethic, knowledge of the game and skill in mentoring young players on the field. Following the 2013 season, Guerrero was added to Ron Roenicke's Major League staff, spending two seasons as the Brewers first base coach and infield coach.

As a player, he spent nine seasons with the Brewers (1987-92, '94-95) and Kansas City Royals (1993) organizations. Guerrero collected a .242 career batting average as a slick-fielding middle infielder.

Mike and his brother Sandy were born into a baseball family, being two of four sons of Epy Guerrero, a renowned scout in the Dominican Republic who unearthed over 40 Major League players. Mike was named after former Major League pitcher Mike Torrez, who was a friend of his father. His uncle, Mario Guerrero, was a Major League infielder with Boston (1973-74), St. Louis (1975), California (1976-77) and Oakland (1978-80).

Caufield, 34, begins his second season as a coach for the Shuckers and sixth season as a coach in the Brewers organization. The Frisco, TX native spent four seasons as a coach for the Brewers Class-A affiliate Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. He served in the same role at Rookie Helena in 2013.

Caufield was drafted by the Brewers in the 39th round of the 2006 draft out of the University of Oklahoma. He was an outfielder for six seasons in the Brewers system (2006-2011) and finished his career with Fort Worth of the independent North American League in 2012. During his career, Caufield accumulated a .266 career batting average with 28 home runs and .335 career on-base percentage. He spent three of his professional seasons (2009-11), with the Brewers Double-A affiliate in Huntsville.

Caufield resides in Frisco, TX, with his wife Lori and their son Brayden.

LaBoeuf, 57, enters his first season with the Shuckers and his ninth in the Brewers organization. Last year, he served as a coach at Triple-A Colorado Springs. He was previously the hitting coach for Class-A Wisconsin in 2016 and hitting advisor for the Brewers at the team's Maryvale complex.

LeBoeuf was a player development scout in 2013. He spent the 2012 season as a coach on Triple-A Nashville's staff following two years a coach with the Double-A Huntsville Stars (2010-11).

LeBoeuf resides in Palm Harbor, FL with his wife, Laura and their son Mac.

Chavarria, 43, enters his first season as the pitching coach for the Shuckers and seventh in the Brewers organization. Before joining the Shuckers staff, Chavarria spent the previous four seasons as pitching coach for Milwaukee's Advanced-A affiliates in Brevard County and Carolina. In 2014, the Brevard County pitching staff posted a Florida State League-best 3.25 ERA.

Chavarria spent two seasons as Class-A Wisconsin's pitching coach. In 2012, the pitching staff posted a 3.83 ERA during the regular season and 2.00 ERA in the nine postseason games to claim the Midwest League title.

Before joining the Brewers organization, Chavarria spent 11 seasons coaching the Texas Rangers organization. He served as pitching coach with the Rookie Gulf Coast League Rangers (2001-02), Class-A Spokane (2003-04, '11) and Class-A Bakersfield (2005-06, '08-10). In 2007, he was the organization's assistant pitching coordinator.

Chavarria was a pitcher for nine minor league seasons with Texas, St. Louis and San Francisco. His father, Ossie, played for the Kansas City Athletics from 1966-67. Dave resides in Venice, FL, with his wife, Jamie, and their kids.

Athletic trainer Kevan Creighton returns for his second season with the Shuckers. The Milwaukee native spent the prior three seasons (2014-16) as an assistant athletic trainer and massage therapist for the Brewers. He previously spent four years (2010-13) as a rehabilitation assistant. In 2014 and 2015, the Brewers medical staff was honored with the Martin-Monahan Award for Best Medical Staff in Major League Baseball by Rotoworld.

Creighton is a licensed athletic trainer and massage therapist in the state of Wisconsin. He earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and his massage therapy degree from the U.S. Career Institute in Colorado. Creighton worked as an athletic training intern for the Brewers in 2008 and also worked with ATI Physical Therapy of Milwaukee.

Strength and conditioning specialist Nate Dine returns for his fourth season with the Shuckers and his fifth in the Brewers organization. He has spent each season at the Double-A level.

Dine previously worked as a strength and conditioning coach in the Kansas City Royals organization with Rookie Idaho Falls (2012) and Double-A Northwest Arkansas (2013). Before joining the Royals, Dine spent two years as a graduate assistant strength and conditioning coach at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. Dine earned his bachelor's degree in exercise science from the University of Nebraska-Omaha in 2009. He received his master's degree in sport administration from Belmont University in 2011.

Opening Day for the 2018 season is Thursday, April 5, at Montgomery. The Shuckers will open the team's fourth season at MGM Park on Wednesday, April 11, at 6:35 pm against the Mississippi Braves.

