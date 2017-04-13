Shrimp\\"s Five-Run First Stands to Top Lookouts, 5-3

News Release

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp right fielder John Norwood and third baseman Brian Anderson hit back-to-back home runs in a five-run first inning, enough to keep their team ahead for the rest of a 5-3 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts in front of 8,249 - with those named Chuck, Charles and Taylor entering free on Chuck Taylor Night - at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville Thursday night.

Jacksonville (4-3) opened the bottom of the first inning against Lookouts starter and former Jacksonville left-hander Matt Tracy (0-1) with second baseman Yefri Perez reaching safely on a throwing error by Chattanooga shortstop Engelb Vielma. Norwood promptly hit his first home run of the year to the berm in front of the left-field scoreboard for a 2-0 Jumbo Shrimp lead. Anderson followed with his first homer of the season toward the Budweiser Tiki Terrace down the left-field line. With two outs, the Jumbo Shrimp hit four straight singles - by Jumbo Shrimp shortstop Alex Yarbrough, first baseman Taylor Ard, catcher Austin Nola and center fielder Jeremias Pineda. Nola's drove in a run, and Pineda's infield single ball was thrown past third base by third baseman Dan Gamache to score the inning's fifth run.

Facing the affiliate of his former organization, the Minnesota Twins, Jumbo Shrimp left-hander Matt Tomshaw (1-1) kept the visitors scoreless until two outs in the fifth inning, when a passed ball by catcher Austin Nola scored center fielder Tanner English, who had doubled with one out in the inning. Tomshaw completed five innings with four strikeouts.

Jumbo Shrimp relievers combined to keep the score 5-1 until the ninth inning, when Lookouts first baseman Jonathan Rodriguez and catcher Dan Rohlfing hit back-to-back home runs to right field against right-hander Tayron Guerrero. After walks to the next two batters, right-hander Hunter Adkins entered to retire the final three batters for his first save.

