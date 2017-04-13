Shrimp Swallow Lookouts

News Release

After playing and winning come from behind games to start the season the Lookouts get swallowed by Jumbo Shrimp 7-1 in Jacksonville. Kohl Stewart suffered the the most lasting for just two and a third innings giving up seven earned runs. The crusher was the grand slam home run off the bat of Taylor ard in the third inning. The Lookouts only run would come in the fourth inning when catcher Dan Rohlfing would blast a pith into the gap in left-center. The two outfielders collided on the play and Rohlfing settled for the triple score the only Lookouts run on a ground out by Rodriguez. Game two puts two lefties and two Matt's on the mound. Matt Tracy for the Lookouts and Matt Tomshaw for the Jumbo Shrimp. Air time on FM 96.1 will be at 6:50 EDT as well as MiLB.com and the Tunein Radio app.

